The Community of Sant'Egidio's condolences for the death of Grand Rabbi René Samuel Sirat. We were united by a long commitment to dialogue and peace

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses condolences for the death of Renè Samuel Sirat, former Grand Rabbi of France, with whom it shared a long friendship and a common commitment to interreligious dialogue.



After participating in the Assisi meeting in 1986, Rabbi Sirat joined the peace pilgrimage of men and women of different religions. He participated in numerous International Meetings for Peace (in Palermo, Bucharest, Lyon and others).



We remember his words with great affection, at a conference in Rome in 2018 for the 50th anniversary of the Community. He spoke of Sant'Egidio as "Righteous of Nations" who through inter-religious dialogue build fraternity among men and peoples.