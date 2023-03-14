news

Brand new look for Sant'Egidio website. Online on 18 March

On 18 March, the website of the Community of Sant'Egidio, www.santegidio.org, will have updated look to meet the new demands of its users. It is - and wishes to be more and more - a space to communicate, inform, pray and promote solidarity.

We hope the changes introduced - to be explained when the new look is published - will make the site more user-friendly and allow better access to its contents for the many who use it every day, in different parts of the world.

See you on Saturday 18 March. Stay tuned!