      New look for Sant'Egidio website. Online on 18 March

      On 18 March, the website of the Community of Sant'Egidio, www.santegidio.org, will have updated look to meet the new demands of its users.  It is - and wishes to be more and more - a space to communicate, inform, pray and promote solidarity.

       

      We hope the changes introduced - to be explained when the new look is published - will make the site more user-friendly and allow better access to its contents for the many who use it every day, in different parts of the world.

      See you on Saturday 18 March. Stay tuned!

      March 14 2023
      POPE
      Saturday 18 March Pope Francis' audience with the Humanitarian Corridors. Follow it ONLINE and on TV

      March 17 2023

      DREAM
      Cyclone 'Freddy' hit Malawi causing widespread devastation. Thousands had to leave their homes invaded by mud or destroyed. The first aid from Sant'Egidio

      March 15 2023
      BLANTYRE, MALAWI

      POPE
      Pope Francis to meet refugees arrived via Humanitarian Corridors and their host families: Saturday 18 March audience at the Vatican

      March 14 2023