news

Pope Francis to meet refugees arrived via Humanitarian Corridors and their host families: Saturday 18 March audience at the Vatican

The first public event of the Pope with migrants after the Cutro tragic shipwreck

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

This coming Saturday, 18 March, at 11.30am, is a significant date on the migrant issue. Pope Francis will receive in audience all the refugees and displaced persons who have come to Italy and Europe thanks to the 'Humanitarian Corridors' - the project the Community of Sant'Egidio has set up together with the Federation of Evangelical Churches, the Tavola Valdese, Caritas Italiana and the Italian Episcopal Conference.

It is the Pope's first public event with migrants since the Cutro tragedy. The Paul VI Hall - ANSA reports - will be filled with families from numerous countries at war or affected by serious humanitarian emergencies such as Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria, Congo DRC and Libya.

Since February 2016 more than six thousand people have arrived in Europe - more than 5,000 in Italy - via this project which saves people from their journeys of despair across the desert and the Mediterranean Sea and guarantees regular entry.

The organizations promoting the Humanitarian Corridors, will be present with many other associations, dioceses, parishes and families that welcome and integrate refugees, including the Comunità Papa Giovanni XXIII, Arci and others. Some testimonies of refugees as well as of Italians who have committed themselves to successfully integrating them into our country will be heard. An address of Pope Francis will conclude the audience. (source ANSA)