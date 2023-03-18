CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      POPE

      Pope Francis meets the people of the humanitarian corridors

      Your work of welcoming is a path to peace. The address of Pope Francis

      They arrived from many cities in Italy and Europe to meet Pope Francis, the refugees welcomed with the humanitarian corridors, the legal and safe route that has allowed more than 6,000 people to find salvation away from countries plagued by humanitarian crises and wars. They have come together with their host families and communities who have welcomed them and supported their integration, who have taken on the economic and human responsibility. Thus they have experienced the beauty of a society that, also thanks to the refugees' presence, can find new opportunities for the future.

      The dozens of prams in the atrium of the Nervi Hall are evidence of this: there are many children. They have finally been born on a safe land. Pope Francis, passing through the festive crowd, greets many children who embrace him with affection.

      "This story of welcome is a concrete commitment to peace," said the Pope, "Thank you for leading the way! Keep moving forward!(...) I also greet with affection those of you who have already passed through humanitarian corridors and are now living a new life.

       

      Read the Pope's full address

      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
      March 18 2023
      This page is also available in:
      MIGRANTS
      'Together', a key word of the Humanitarian Corridors Daniela Pompei at Pope Francis' audience

      March 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      POPE
      Saturday 18 March Pope Francis' audience with the Humanitarian Corridors. Follow it ONLINE and on TV

      March 17 2023

      DREAM
      Cyclone 'Freddy' hit Malawi causing widespread devastation. Thousands had to leave their homes invaded by mud or destroyed. The first aid from Sant'Egidio

      March 15 2023
      BLANTYRE, MALAWI