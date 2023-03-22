CLOSE MENU
      Hungary: memory of homeless people killed by cold and indifference

      The Community of Sant'Egidio in Pécs, Hungary, has organised a liturgy in memory of Miklós and of the many homeless people who have lost their lives because of the hardships of living on the streets. As is the tradition of the Community of Sant'Egidio, this memory is marked by the reading of the names of those who died, more than 60 last year. A terrible list, showing the difficult conditions of the poor in the Hungarian city and the need to promote a culture of solidarity and life.

      Sant'Egidio has been organising the memory of the homeless who died in Pécs since 2010. Yet this year the lunch offered to the poor was special, because for the first time it could be served at the Community's premises. Around 80 people attended, enjoying the typical Hungarian goulash prepared by a chef and served by Hungarian and Ukrainian young people together.
      March 22 2023
      MALAWI