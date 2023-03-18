CLOSE MENU
      Pope Francis receives delegations from South Sudan, government and opposition participating in peace talks with Sant'Egidio in Vatican

       Representatives of the South Sudanese government and of the opposition that has not signed the peace agreement have been meeting at the Community of Sant'Egidio in recent days. After a break in talks for several months, the meeting is one of the fruits of Pope Francis' visit to Juba last February. The delegations, which represent all opposition parties, have reopened dialogue in the framework of the Rome Initiative for South Sudan and have scheduled the next round of negotiations in May, in Rome. This morning, reports ANSA, the delegations, both from the government and the non-signatory South Sudanese opposition, have been received in audience by Pope Francis. He encouraged them to continue the negotiations. "I take this visit in my heart as I take in my heart the visit to Juba, I pray for the South Sudanese people. Do not forget to pray for me," the Pontiff said

      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
      March 24 2023
      MIGRANTS
      Address of Pope Francis to refugees arriving in Europe through Humanitarian Corridors and representatives of receiving Communities and Institutions

      March 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      MIGRANTS
      'Together', a key word of the Humanitarian Corridors Daniela Pompei at the audience with Pope Francis

      March 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      MIGRANTS
      Testimony of Anna Jabbour, Syrian refugee, at the audience with Pope Francis

      March 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY