Malawi, more than 500 victims, 500 people missing and more than 490,000 displaced due to Cyclone Freddy. Sant'Egidio's keeps helping the population

Sant'Egidio mission continues in Blantyre, Malawi, hit by Cyclone Freddy in mid-March. Some areas are currently still unreachable because roads and bridges have been destroyed.

The situation is extremely difficult in the south of the country, the villages of Chisitu and Gambula have been completely flooded by water, crops have been lost and many people have been left homeless. Yet there are many stories of courage and solidarity,in spite of the devastation. The story of Evans, for example, of the Community of Sant'Egidio, who sheltered eleven displaced people in his home, or that of Chisomo of the Community of Phalombe, who rescued about 70 people with his canoe during the cyclone.

Sant'Egidio opened a soup kitchen for vulnerable people in Blantyre, complementing the activities of the nutritional centre for children. In addition, it has activated a health service through mobile clinics in the camps of displaced people to prevent and treat respiratory and intestinal infections. Tablets are also being distributed to purify water that has been polluted because of the breakdown of the water network throughout the country.

The Sant'Egidio Youth for Peace go to the most remote and hard-to-reach areas to search for the missing and bring them aid. The situation is still critical for many survivors, in particular for homeless children and elderly people. There are many kids with no parents in the refugee camps, therefore Sant'Egidio has started the School of Peace for the youngest children, who wander the streets all day and are exposed to many dangers.