Last Wednesday in Prague, Czech Republic, Sant'Egidio, together with friends who live on the streets, commemorated those whom the Community has met over the years on the streets of the city and who, unfortunately, have lost their lives due to poverty, abandonment, the diseases of a too hard life. During this moment of reflection, everyone had the opportunity to light a candle in memory of a close person. The mass was celebrated by the Archbishop of Prague Jan Graubner.