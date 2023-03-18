CLOSE MENU
      Two humanitarian corridors from Lebanon and Greece bring families and children to safety

      Tags:

       A different migration: it's party time this morning at Fiumincino airport. Two humanitarian corridor flights have just landed. Refugees from Iraq, Congo, Somalia and Syria, families with children, some from the refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, others from Lebanon. No barges, but a safe and legal route. No risks for the children, for the most fragile - and the humanitarian corridors have been planned especially for them - but Italian families who have chosen the path of welcoming into their homes those who have had to leave their homeland.

      Welcome to Italy: the multicoloured banner on the wall is a safe harbour after such a long journey and so much suffering.

       

       

      Arrival from Greece

      Arrival from Lebanon

      Press conference

      FIUMICINO, ITALY
      March 30 2023
