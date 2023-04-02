CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EVENTS

      "Peace awaits its prophets. Peace is a workshop open to all'. The living legacy of St John Paul II on the anniversary of his death

      Tags:
      The death of Pope John Paul II on 2 April 2005 was a time of great sadness for the Catholic Church and the whole world. The pontiff, who had led the Church for 26 years, was loved and respected by many for his dedication to the faith, his commitment to peace and justice, and his ability to unite people of different nations and cultures.
       
      His death prompted a wave of emotion and condolences around the world. Millions gathered in prayer to remember his commitment to peace, justice and solidarity with people in need.
       
      On the day we celebrate his memory, we offer some video contributions to remember this Saint Pope.

       

      April 2 2023
      This page is also available in:
      Ours is the revolution of compassion and tenderness. The fifty-fifth anniversary of Sant'Egidio. Editorial by Andrea Riccardi

      February 18 2023

      In the crib of Santa Maria in Trastevere, the 'revolution of tenderness'. It's #Christmasforall

      December 12 2022
      ROME, ITALY

      Sant'Egidio in Copenhagen, close to the poorest who live on the streets

      December 4 2022
      COPENHAGEN, DENMARK