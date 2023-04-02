"Peace awaits its prophets. Peace is a workshop open to all'. The living legacy of St John Paul II on the anniversary of his death

The death of Pope John Paul II on 2 April 2005 was a time of great sadness for the Catholic Church and the whole world. The pontiff, who had led the Church for 26 years, was loved and respected by many for his dedication to the faith, his commitment to peace and justice, and his ability to unite people of different nations and cultures.

His death prompted a wave of emotion and condolences around the world. Millions gathered in prayer to remember his commitment to peace, justice and solidarity with people in need.

On the day we celebrate his memory, we offer some video contributions to remember this Saint Pope.