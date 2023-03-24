Pope Francis receives Andrea Riccardi in audience. Ukraine and migrants focus of conversation

VATICAN CITY, 14 APR - This morning Pope Francis received in audience the founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Andrea Riccardi. According to information, the main topics of the conversation included concern for the war in Ukraine, to date with no end in sight, and for humanitarian aid that has to be continued considering the growing suffering of the population. The audience's agenda also included inter-religious dialogue as a path to peace and the issue of migration with the need to combine reception and integration. (ANSA)