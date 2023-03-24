CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      POPE

      Pope Francis receives Andrea Riccardi in audience. Ukraine and migrants focus of conversation

      Tags:

      VATICAN CITY, 14 APR - This morning Pope Francis received in audience the founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Andrea Riccardi. According to information, the main topics of the conversation included concern for the war in Ukraine, to date with no end in sight, and for humanitarian aid that has to be continued considering the growing suffering of the population. The audience's agenda also included inter-religious dialogue as a path to peace and the issue of migration with the need to combine reception and integration. (ANSA)

       
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
      April 14 2023
      This page is also available in:
      PEACE
      Pope Francis receives delegations from South Sudan, government and opposition participating in peace talks with Sant'Egidio in Vatican

      March 24 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      MIGRANTS
      Address of Pope Francis to refugees arriving in Europe through Humanitarian Corridors and representatives of receiving Communities and Institutions

      March 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY

      MIGRANTS
      'Together', a key word of the Humanitarian Corridors Daniela Pompei at the audience with Pope Francis

      March 18 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY