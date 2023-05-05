Munich: 55th Anniversary Celebration with Cardinal Reinhard Marx

On 30 April, Sant'Egidio celebrated its 55th anniversary with a festive liturgy presided over by Cardinal Reinhard Marx in Munich, on the northern outskirts of the city. The Community has been carrying out its commitment with the poor in this rapidly growing neighbourhood for several years and has found a new home in the Dominikus Centre. The Cardinal recalled his long friendship with Sant'Egidio in his homily and noted how the Community combines spirituality and social commitment, bringing the mercy of the Gospel to the poor.

Ursula Kalb, in her words of thanks on behalf of Sant'Egidio, emphasised that the Community has tried to respond to the Cardinal's call to fill this large new outskirt north of the city with Christian life.

This was also clear from the people attending the event. Many refugees, especially Ukrainians, elderly people and children, who learn the language and experience friendship in the Community's Home, participated. Many friends from the soup kitchen, located in the central district of Schwabing, which serves hot meals to about 500 people every week, also joined the celebration.