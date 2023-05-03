Antwerp, the 55th anniversary of Sant'Egidio, liturgy presided over by Card. Anders Arborelius and a special event with migrants of the Humanitarian Corridors

A liturgy of thanksgiving was held on Sunday 30 April 2023 in the Cathedral of Our Lady in Antwerp, presided over by Cardinal Anders Arborelius, Bishop of Stockholm, and Mgr Johan Bonny, Bishop of Antwerp to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Sant'Egidio,. It was followed by a festive reception at Sant'Egidio Home, which brought together the 'people' of the Community: young and old, Belgians and 'new Belgians', rich and poor.

In the morning of the same day, Sant'Egidio organised a meeting in Antwerp for all those involved in the Humanitarian Corridors in Belgium, including refugees, welcoming committees, guests, partner organisations of the different churches and others. The event also discussed the recent audience with Pope Francis on 18 March, which was attended by a large Belgian delegation.