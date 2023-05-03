CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      Antwerp, the 55th anniversary of Sant'Egidio, liturgy presided over by Card. Anders Arborelius and a special event with migrants of the Humanitarian Corridors

      A liturgy of thanksgiving was held on Sunday 30 April 2023 in the Cathedral of Our Lady in Antwerp, presided over by Cardinal Anders Arborelius, Bishop of Stockholm, and Mgr Johan Bonny, Bishop of Antwerp to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Sant'Egidio,. It was followed by a festive reception at Sant'Egidio Home, which brought together the 'people' of the Community: young and old, Belgians and 'new Belgians', rich and poor.

       
      In the morning of the same day, Sant'Egidio organised a meeting in Antwerp for all those involved in the Humanitarian Corridors in Belgium, including refugees, welcoming committees, guests, partner organisations of the different churches and others. The event also discussed the recent audience with Pope Francis on 18 March, which was attended by a large Belgian delegation.
      ANTWERP, BELGIUM
      May 2 2023
      This page is also available in:
      WORLD
      A visit to the town of Brody, an ancient Jewish site in Ukraine, to honour the memory of the victims of the Shoah

      May 3 2023
      BRODY, UKRAINE

      EVENTS
      Sant'Egidio: solidarity and inclusion marked 1st May 2023

      May 2 2023

      PEACE
      Kiev, Sant'Egidio's humanitarian work with refugees, the elderly, the homeless: a sign of hope amid the dark days of war

      April 29 2023
      KYIV, UKRAINE