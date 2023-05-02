CLOSE MENU
      Sant'Egidio: solidarity and inclusion marked 1st May 2023

      On 1 May, the Community of Sant'Egidio celebrated Labour Day in various Italian cities, together with the many people who - because of growing poverty - urgently need a sign of hope. A number of initiatives took place in Rome, in the different neighbourhoods where the Community is present.  Solidarity lunches and parties were organised at the soup kitchen in Via Dandolo with the homeless and the elderly, at the 'Villetta della Misericordia' inside the Gemelli Hospital, where people who have been living on the streets successfully integrate by finding a night shelter, a home and a job, and in various locations in the outskirts of Rome.

      Lunches and parties with the poorest were also organised in Padua, Messina, Bologna, Aversa and Naples, as you can see in the images. It was an opportunity for hundreds of volunteers, homeless people, migrants and elderly people in all Italy to experience the May Day celebration together and to build a culture of solidarity and peace. 

      May 2 2023
