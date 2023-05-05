CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      WORLD

      Ukraine: Sant'Egidio Humanitarian Aid Centres in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv have been open for 1 year

      Tags:
      In May 2022, the first food aid package was handed over. Over 33,000 have been offered to date

      The Humanitarian Aid Centre of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Ivano-Frankivsk celebrated its first year of activity a few days ago. In May 2022, Ms Lydia, arriving from the war-ravaged city of Kharkiv, walked through the door of the centre in the west of the country, where thousands of refugees from the bombed areas were flowing in. Since then, over 33,000 food parcels have been distributed at the centre.

       
      " In Lviv," they write from Ukraine, "the Community has also worked tirelessly to distribute over 151 loads of humanitarian aid. It was an intense effort that reached thousands of needy people. Eighty tons of food, medicines, medical supplies, hygiene products and clothing have been distributed. Thanks to our supporters' generosity, we were able to deliver humanitarian aid to 20 health facilities, 26 local administrations, children's educational institutions, elderly and disabled care institutions, 17 refugee centres, public, voluntary and non-governmental organisations, 12 religious organisations and 6 state facilities.
      This collaboration has allowed us to stretch our reach and help more and more people in need. We did not stop there. We also intervened in the most dangerous areas of Ukraine, sending over 49 tonnes of basic necessities to almost 14,000 people who were in very difficult situations. We were able to bring relief and hope to those in emergency situations, offering them concrete support in times of great need.
       
      Finally, our Refugee Aid Centre on Copernicus Street has become a place of reference for those who have found refuge in Lviv and the surrounding region. We have been able to distribute over 90 tonnes of humanitarian aid at the centre, offering support and solidarity to those in need.
       
      This tireless, hard-working and generous activity is the resistance of Sant'Egidio to the horror of war.
       
      You can support Sant'Egidio's work in Ukraine with a donation HERE
      IVANO-FRANKIVS'KA CITY COUNCIL, UKRAINE
      May 8 2023
      This page is also available in:
      WORLD
      A visit to the memorial sites of the spiritual leaders of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church as part of an old friendship

      May 5 2023
      KYIV, UKRAINE

      WORLD
      A visit to the town of Brody, an ancient Jewish site in Ukraine, to honour the memory of the victims of the Shoah

      May 3 2023
      BRODY, UKRAINE

      PEACE
      Kiev, Sant'Egidio's humanitarian work with refugees, the elderly, the homeless: a sign of hope amid the dark days of war

      April 29 2023
      KYIV, UKRAINE