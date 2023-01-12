The DREAM programme celebrates 20 years in Iringa, Tanzania

in the diagnosis and treatment centre which is a reference for a large area in the African country

A Sant'Egidio delegation from several Italian cities visited the Dream centre in Iringa, a small town south of the country's administrative capital Dodoma, during the first week of May. Along the long road connecting the two cities, you can admire beautiful Tanzanian countryside, with its scattered villages, herds of cows and vast fields of sunflowers. Since the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, local sunflower oil production has been boosted to reduce dependence on imports.

Iringa is a small town where it is easy to get around on foot and is home to the Community of Sant'Egidio's Dream Centre. The centre consists of a clinic on the ground floor and an analysis laboratory on the first floor, which receives blood samples from three different regions for analysis and provides treatment for around 2,100 HIV/AIDS patients. The centre has become a reference point in the fight against this disease in the central Tanzania region. Its laboratory is the largest in the area and plays a key role in the analysis of viral load samples and other diagnostic tests.

The photos below show the 20th anniversary celebrations of DREAM in Africa at the centre.