Celebrating 55 years of Sant'Egidio: a liturgy in the basilica of Santa Maria del Mar in Barcelona presided over by Bishop Vincenzo Paglia

The Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar in Barcelona was filled with joy and fraternity last Sunday. Very diverse people, united by the bond of friendship and solidarity, met to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio. Elderly people, street friends, children from the Schools of Peace, Ukrainian refugees and 'new Europeans' mingled with many other friends in an atmosphere of family and celebration. The various Communities of Barcelona, as well as those of Manresa and Tarragona and representatives of institutions and different Christian denominations attended the event.

The Eucharistic liturgy was presided over by Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, who noted in his homily that Sant'Egidio was born shortly after the end of the Second Vatican Council. "The story of the Community," he underlined, "is a testimony to the strength of Christian love. It opens hearts and walls so that no one is abandoned, forgotten or, even worse, attacked, as is currently happening in Ukraine and other countries affected by war".

The day ended with a reception and a great popular party. A special highlight was the meeting of the Youth for Peace with the elderly.