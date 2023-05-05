Celebrating 55 years of Sant'Egidio: a liturgy in the basilica of Santa Maria del Mar in Barcelona presided over by Bishop Vincenzo Paglia

The Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar in Barcelona was filled with joy and fraternity last Sunday. Very diverse people, united by the bond of friendship and solidarity, met to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio. Elderly people, street friends, children from the Schools of Peace, Ukrainian refugees and 'new Europeans' mingled with many other friends in an atmosphere of family and celebration. The various Communities of Barcelona, as well as those of Manresa and Tarragona and representatives of institutions and different Christian denominations attended the event.