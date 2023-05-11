CLOSE MENU
      Card. Matteo Zuppi has met participants at the pan-African conference "Africa will stretch out its hands to God" in Rome

      The president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, Card. Matteo Zuppi, has met the participants of the pan-African congress "Africa will stretch out its hands to God", taking place in Rome until 15 May and gathering a hundred representatives of the Community of Sant'Egidio from 25 countries. Peace, in an Africa still marked by too many conflicts, and the Community's vocation in a continent that needs to look to the future with renewed hope for its peoples, starting with young people, were among the topics addressed.

       
      ( SIR News Agency)
      ROME, ITALY
      May 12 2023
      May 11 2023
      ROME, ITALY