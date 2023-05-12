Sant'Egidio pan-African conference "Africa will stretch out its hands to God"

Representatives of Communities from 25 African countries gathered in Rome

Over a hundred representatives took part in the Pan-African conference "Africa will stretch out its hands to God" in Rome. On 12 May they also went to the Fosse Ardeatine to pay homage to the victims of the Nazi-Fascist massacre during the Second World War. A delegation of Ukrainians also participated in the pilgrimage, which opened with a greeting from the president of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo. Together they launched an appeal for peace and against all forms of violence.

At the Regina Caeli last Sunday, the Pope extended a greeting "to the leaders of the Community of Sant'Egidio from twenty-five African countries". (ANSA)