Celebration of the 55th anniversary with the President of the German Bishops' Conference, Mrsg. Bätzing, in Würzburg

The Community of Sant'Egidio celebrated a thanksgiving service with Bishop Dr. Georg Bätzing, President of the German Bishops' Conference, in the crowded cathedral of Würzburg on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of its foundation and the 40th anniversary of its presence in Germany.

In the early 80s, young people got to know Sant'Egidio in Rome and in 1983 they started the first community outside Italy in Würzburg.

Bishop Bätzing thanked the Community for its commitment to the Church and society in Germany, saying that Sant'Egidio brings together with conviction the three dimensions of prayer, the poor, peace, as Pope Francis characterised the Community.

Moreover, in these times of war, considered as the "mother of all poverty", the Risen Christ reminds us of the responsibility for peace that he bequeathed to his disciples. The "Spirit of Truth" will help us to discover new paths and visions of peace.

After the service, Bishop Bätzing warmly greeted the many poor who joined the celebration, the elderly and especially the refugees from Ukraine who have been welcomed by Sant'Egidio during these months.