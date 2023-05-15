The 55th anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio celebrated in the Church of Moses and Aaron in Amsterdam

Amsterdam, in the Church of Moses and Aaron, celebrated the 55th anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio, with a liturgy of thanksgiving. The celebration was presided over by Bishop Hans van den Hende of Rotterdam, accompanied by Apostolic Nuncio Paul Tschang In-Nam and Bishop Jan Hendriks of Haarlem-Amsterdam. Homeless, elderly, people with disabilities, refugees, children and many young people participated.

The president of the Dutch Bishops' Conference, Bishop Van den Hende expressed his gratitude for the value of Sant'Egidio in the Church and for its example of friendship towards the poorest.