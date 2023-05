On the Feast of the Ascension of the Lord, the Bishop of Brno, Msgr. Pavel Konzbul, presided over Holy Mass in the Church of St. Michael the Archangel in Brno, Czech Republic, in memory of those whom the Community has met over the years on the streets of the city and who, unfortunately, have lost their lives because of poverty, neglect, and diseases of a too hard life.

During this moment of reflection, all participants had the opportunity to light a candle in memory of one of their loved ones.