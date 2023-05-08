Ukraine is in need of humanitarian aid: health and food emergency is alarming and set to last

Yuriy Lifanse of Sant'Egidio: our current challenge is to maintain help flows and organise it effectively in the long term

Over a year and a half of conflict in Ukraine, the humanitarian emergency is not over, especially in the frontline areas where violence and displacement continue. The current challenge is to maintain help flows and organise it effectively in the long term. Yuriy Lifanse, of the Community of a decrease in supplies of essential goods and medicines. Reconstruction of infrastructure is a major challenge, including removing rubble and repairing bomb damage. The health system is fragile, and the Community of Sant'Egidio is providing medical assistance and medicines to people in remote areas of the country. Solidarity is vitally important to sustain the poor and traumatised population. Despite the difficulties, hope is for a stronger civil society and peace and a better future.

Let us continue to support aid to Ukraine and refugees. DONATE NOW