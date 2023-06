Kamiano - Sant'Egidio's soup kitchen for the homeless - celebrated its 29th birthday in Antwerpen on Saturday 3 June.

Founded in 1994, its name refers to Saint Damien De Veuster of Molokai, who dedicated his life to the service of lepers and the poor, Kamiano has over the years become synonymous with solidarity, friendship, family, especially for people living on the streets and in difficulty.