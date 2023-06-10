Sant'Egidio opens a new 'Fratelli Tutti' house in Madrid, a space to live fraternity

Andrea Riccardi, the founder of Sant'Egidio, Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra of Madrid, and Tíscar Espigares of Sant'Egidio were present at the inauguration, together with many friends, including homeless people and children from the Schools of Peace with their families

On 7 June, the new 'Fratelli Tutti' house of the Community of Sant'Egidio was inaugurated in Madrid. Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community, Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra of Madrid, and Tíscar Espigares of Sant'Egidio were present at the inauguration, together with many friends, including homeless people and children from the Schools of Peace with their families.

The "Fratelli Tutti" House is located in a central street in Madrid and has been renovated by the Community of Sant'Egidio in a building given by the Archdiocese of Madrid. A five-storey building that will house a day centre for homeless people, equipped with a canteen, kitchen, laundry and showers. In addition, there will be a School of Spanish Language and Culture, a School of Peace, a care home for the elderly and emergency accommodation.