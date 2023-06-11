CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      In prayer we remember Jaime Aguilar, dearest brother of Sant'Egidio in El Salvador, who died in Rome after a serious illness, surrounded by his family's and the Community's love

      Tag:

      On 10 June 2023 many gathered n the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere and in the House of Sant'Egidio in San Salvador to remember Jaime Aguilar, dearest brother of the Community of El Salvador, who passed away in Rome, where he lived the last nine months of his life, battling a serious illness, surrounded by his family's and the entire Community's love and care.

      'A believer and a friend, passionate about poor people's lives,' Fr Marco Gnavi recalled him in his homily, 'from the second half of the 1980s he worked so hard to help many in El Salvador, his homeland, and in Central America to discover the joy of the Gospel and to heal the wounds of this continent with compassion and the creative power of love. The Body of the Lord is the men and women, the little ones who make up his family. And of this body Jaime was a much-loved son and member. He was nourished by the Word and the bread of eternal life, to which he looks out today having had the grace to recognise on this earth Jesus' face and gaze.
       
      As his body grew weaker, he experienced an extraordinary outpouring of life and love, which saw him serving the poor and loving his brothers and sisters with joy to the very end.
       
      We extend a warm embrace to him, to his family and to all the Community of Sant'Egidio in El Salvador.
      June 11 2023
      This page is also available in:
      PRESS RELEASE
      The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its closeness and affection to Pope Francis, a good shepherd, a precious reference for so many

      June 7 2023

      MEETINGS
      The pan-African conference "Africa will stretch out its hands to God" has opened in Rome

      May 9 2023

      EVENTS
      "Peace awaits its prophets. Peace is a workshop open to all'. The living legacy of St John Paul II on the anniversary of his death

      April 2 2023