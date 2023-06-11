In prayer we remember Jaime Aguilar, dearest brother of Sant'Egidio in El Salvador, who died in Rome after a serious illness, surrounded by his family's and the Community's love

On 10 June 2023 many gathered n the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere and in the House of Sant'Egidio in San Salvador to remember Jaime Aguilar, dearest brother of the Community of El Salvador, who passed away in Rome, where he lived the last nine months of his life, battling a serious illness, surrounded by his family's and the entire Community's love and care.

'A believer and a friend, passionate about poor people's lives,' Fr Marco Gnavi recalled him in his homily, 'from the second half of the 1980s he worked so hard to help many in El Salvador, his homeland, and in Central America to discover the joy of the Gospel and to heal the wounds of this continent with compassion and the creative power of love. The Body of the Lord is the men and women, the little ones who make up his family. And of this body Jaime was a much-loved son and member. He was nourished by the Word and the bread of eternal life, to which he looks out today having had the grace to recognise on this earth Jesus' face and gaze.

As his body grew weaker, he experienced an extraordinary outpouring of life and love, which saw him serving the poor and loving his brothers and sisters with joy to the very end.

We extend a warm embrace to him, to his family and to all the Community of Sant'Egidio in El Salvador.