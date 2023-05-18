CLOSE MENU
      Humanitarian Corridor effort continues: Belgium welcomes a new arrival from Lebanon

       On Saturday 10 June, 26 Syrian refugees from Lebanon arrived at Zaventem Airport, Brussels. The Humanitarian Corridors model offered them legal passage with a humanitarian visa and a safe flight to Europe. The Community of Sant'Egidio in Belgium, various Catholic dioceses and other Christian churches ensure their reception and integration into Belgian society.

      Thanks to an agreement between Sant'Egidio and the federal government of Belgium, so far 223 Syrian refugees have been able to build a new life in Belgium.They add to the more than 6,300 welcomed in Europe since 2016.
       
      Let's keep saving lives 
      Support the humanitarian corridors. Donate now
      BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
      June 12 2023
