CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      A relic of Sant'Egidio presented to the Church that gives the Community its name. Marco Impagliazzo: " A further reason for the sanctity of this place, home of prayer and peace".

      Tag:
      A relic of St Egidio's body was entrusted to the Roman church named after him on 14 June 2023. As Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community, said: "It is a further reason for sanctity for this place that has been reopened as a place of prayer in this very ancient district of Trastevere for many years" and strengthens the bond between the saint and the Community's first place of prayer.
      The relic had so far been preserved in the abbey church of Saint Gilles au Gard (in the Diocese of NÎmes, France) where the saint probably died. The place, venerated for centuries, was one of the main stops on Christian pilgrimages in the medieval period, along with Rome, Jerusalem and Santiago de Compostela.

      The mayor of the town, accompanied by the parish priest and a delegation from the town, handed over the relic of Saint Egidio to the president of the Community during a liturgy of the Word in the church of Sant'Egidio, in the presence of the mayors of Latronico and Orte, two Italian towns of which Saint Egidio is patron. 

      ROME, ITALY
      June 15 2023
      This page is also available in:
      In prayer we remember Jaime Aguilar, dearest brother of Sant'Egidio in El Salvador, who died in Rome after a serious illness, surrounded by his family's and the Community's love

      June 11 2023

      PRESS RELEASE
      The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its closeness and affection to Pope Francis, a good shepherd, a precious reference for so many

      June 7 2023

      MEETINGS
      The pan-African conference "Africa will stretch out its hands to God" has opened in Rome

      May 9 2023