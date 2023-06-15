Migrant shipwreck: Europe must save and open legal entry routes Condolences to the families of the victims and the missing: welcoming and integrating

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its deep condolences to the families of the victims and of the many migrants missing in the shipwreck off the Greek coast, among them many children

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its deep condolences to the families of the victims and of the many migrants missing in the shipwreck off the Greek coast, among them many children

As entire families die with minors and fragile people fleeing from countries at war or suffering impossible living conditions, we must first of all save. We make a strong appeal to all Europe: everything must be done to avoid new tragedies at sea, before even discussing how to manage migratory flows. Our continent's honour founded on values of justice and humanity depends on it. It is therefore imperative to support the rescue of those in danger in the Mediterranean and welcome them.

There is an urgent need to promote models that work because they favour integration, such as the humanitarian corridors, that our Community has developed together with various parties since 2016. Yet everyone - institutions, the business world and families - is aware that it is crucial to expand regular pathways of admission and stay for work reasons, which Italy, like other European countries, so badly needs.

Europe must overcome its culpable immobilism and the policy of closure that does not favour regular immigration. It must increase cooperation and urgently activate a 'special plan' of aid and development for migrants' countries of origin. They risk their lives on journeys of despair rather than of hope.