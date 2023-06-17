Peace: Marco Impagliazzo at the UN to meet Secretary General Guterres and address the Security Council from Monday

The President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, is travelling to New York at the beginning of next week and attend a number of meetings at UN headquarters. On Monday 19 June, at 4pm local time, he will be received by the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, and on Tuesday 20 June, at 3pm local time, he will address the Security Council, invited to present the Community's commitment to the pacification of South Sudan, one of the countries Sant'Egidio works for in favour of reconciliation and peace.