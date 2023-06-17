CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      Peace: Marco Impagliazzo at the UN to meet Secretary General Guterres and address the Security Council from Monday

      Tag:

      The President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, is travelling to New York at the beginning of next week and attend a number of meetings at UN headquarters. On Monday 19 June, at 4pm local time, he will be received by the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, and on Tuesday 20 June, at 3pm local time, he will address the Security Council, invited to present the Community's commitment to the pacification of South Sudan, one of the countries Sant'Egidio works for in favour of reconciliation and peace.

      June 17 2023
      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      Africa together with Ukrainians on pilgrimage to the Fosse Ardeatine to commemorate all victims of wars

      May 12 2023
      ROME, ITALY

      PRESS RELEASE
      Homage from Africa to the Fosse Ardeatine to commemorate all victims of war

      May 11 2023
      ROME, ITALY

      PEACE
      Pope Francis receives delegations from South Sudan, government and opposition participating in peace talks with Sant'Egidio in Vatican

      March 24 2023
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY