Presentation of the International Meeting "The Audacity of Peace", Religions and Cultures in Dialogue - Berlin, 10-12 September 2023

Press conference on Monday 26 June

From 10 to 12 September 2023, in Berlin, "The Audacity of Peace", the 37th International Meeting of Religions and Cultures in Dialogue, will be held, promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio after the historic Day of Prayer for Peace of the world religions, wanted by John Paul II in 1986. Since then, Sant'Egidio has taken up the Pope's invitation to "continue to live the spirit of Assisi" by proposing an international meeting every year under the banner of dialogue and building a network of friendships between representatives of different faiths and cultures: a movement for peace and reconciliation that has grown over the years and is active in many countries around the world.



The event, which is particularly keenly felt in this time of war, will be attended by leading figures from religions, institutions and the world of culture - On 26 June, a press conference will be held in Berlin - in person and via streaming - to present the conference programme.



Speakers:



Prof. Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio

Mons. Heiner Koch, Archbishop of Berlin

Mons. Christian Stäblein, Bishop of the Evangelical Church of Berlin-Brandenburg-Schlesische Oberlausitz

