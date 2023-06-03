A cargo of medicines reached the victims of the earthquake in Syria

In the aftermath of the terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria last February, the Community of Sant'Egidio launched a fundraising campaign to send emergency aid along with an appeal for suspension of sanctions. Read more

The first humanitarian aid was delivered by a delegation in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake . A few days ago a load of medicines reached Syria to be distributed to hospitals and clinics in the earthquake-affected areas. In addition to this load of medicines, orthopaedic aids, which are in serious short supply, are about to be shipped.

The Community of Sant'Egidio has been committed for years to supporting the Syrian populations affected by the war and more recently by the earthquake by sending humanitarian aid to support the various initiatives of the churches in Syria. Projects have been implemented thanks to our support to assist children, the elderly and families regardless of their religious affiliation and in particular to help the most vulnerable in the Aleppo and Homs areas.

Continue helping us to support the earthquake victims in Syria