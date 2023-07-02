Jakarta, thanksgiving liturgy for 55 years of Sant'Egidio presided over by Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo

"Bring colour to the life of the Church showing God's mercy".

On Friday 30 June 2023, a Eucharistic liturgy was celebrated on the 55th anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio in the Bunda Hati Kudus - Sacred Heart of Jesus - church in the centre of Jakarta. The liturgy - attended by many friends of the Community, the elderly, refugees, friends living on the street, young people who grew up in the School of Peace with their families - was presided over by Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, Archbishop of Jakarta.

The Archbishop, in his homily, expressed his gratitude for the presence and service of the Community of Sant'Egidio all over the world, but particularly in Jakarta, where - he said - it has contributed to giving colour to the Church, showing the merciful face of God. "The Community's work for peace is a concrete example of what Paul says in the letter to the Ephesians, it brings those who are far off near. Christians are called to bring peace, unity not separation. The service of Sant'Egidio is true friendship and is a testimony of faith. The Community helps us to become more human, but also, through perseverance and fidelity to prayer and service, brings us closer to God. The Community of Sant'Egidio is the most beautiful homily, more beautiful than words'.

A party was held at the end of the liturgy. It began with a video on the Community's 55-year journey and the testimonies of some friends, and ended with the cutting of 'tumpeng', a rice cake traditionally the hallmark of every thanksgiving feast in Indonesia.