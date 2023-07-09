"A movement of peace and solidarity, not just a fleeting moment". The Community and Youth for Peace meetings with Marco Impagliazzo in Blantyre, Malawi

Blantyre hosted a large gathering of Youth for Peace delegates from the city and districts in the south of the country.

Seven hundred young people from secondary schools met Marco Impagliazzo in a lively assembly and reflected on the characteristics of a youth movement that wants to build a future of peace and solidarity for Malawi. A movement that chooses peace, non-violence and friendship with the poor - particularly the lonely elderly and the most marginalised children in society - as a lifelong commitment: 'You are building a movement of peace, friendship and solidarity and not just a fleeting moment,' Marco Impagliazzo told them. The young people responded with participation and enthusiasm to the perspectives suggested by the assembly, and gave testimony of their concrete commitment close to the poorest.

Later, the Community of Blantyre gathered in the "House of friendship", the Community house in the city centre, to reflect on the prospects of Sant'Egidio in the country as a subject of peace, service to the poor and prayer .

Floribert Bwana Chui's testimony as a young African, a son of the Gospel and the Community, who loved his people, was also recalled on the anniversary of his death.

Marco Impagliazzo also visited various services of the Community with the poor. Among them, the home for the elderly in Bangwe, inaugurated in 2016