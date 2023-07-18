CLOSE MENU
      A Joyful picnic in Central Park: Community of Sant'Egidio in New York Celebrates Unity and Friendship

      together with homeless, Youth for Peace and many other friends
      As we do every year, the Community of Sant'Egidio in New York gathered for a summer picnic in Central Park.
       
      Our friends from the street, the kids of the School of Peace and the Youth for Peace, together with many others from the most various avenues, gathered to enjoy the day and show that being together is joyful and our friendship is stronger than the many difficulties of our city.
       
      Poverty is growing and New York has been facing a growth of homeless men and women and the media is full of scare tactics and messages that isolate and point people against one another. Our friendships remind us that "together is better" and that together we can face challenges we would be unable on our own.
       
      We have been together In New York City for many years, and from the oldest friend to the one who arrived this year all felt the welcome and warmth of a real family.
      NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
      July 18 2023
