On the International Day against Trafficking in Persons, a look at programmes that effectively fight against it: the Humanitarian Corridors, the BRAVO!Programme

Every year, thousands of people around the world are victims of human trafficking, a modern form of slavery. The International Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed on 30 July to raise awareness of this global injustice.

Trafficking in persons is a plague that affects countries all over the world, regardless of borders, races or religions. According to United Nations figures, millions of people, including men, women and children, are trafficked every year. Victims are often lured with false promises of a better life, only to find themselves trapped in situations of exploitation, deprivation of freedom and violence.

The Community of Sant'Egidio has been strongly commited to fighting against trafficking in persons by supporting humanitarian initiatives such as the BRAVO! programme and the Humanitarian Corridors project.

The BRAVO! programme

BRAVO! (Birth Registration for All Versus Oblivion) has been promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio to guarantee the fundamental right of every individual to be recognised as a legal person from birth. The lack of birth registration makes children vulnerable to trafficking and abuses, as they have no legal identity and are easily invisible in the eyes of the law.

The Community of Sant'Egidio works through BRAVO! with the concerned local authorities and civil registers to ensure that every child is registered at birth, thus receiving a name and a legal identity. This simple act makes a big difference in protecting children from trafficking and other forms of violence, allowing them access to various other rights and essential services such as education and health care.

The Humanitarian Corridors Project

Humanitarian Corridors are another important engagement of the Community of Sant'Egidio against trafficking in persons. This programme has been set up to provide safe and legal routes for refugees and people fleeing situations of war, violence and persecution. Instead of risking their lives crossing dangerous seas or relying on unscrupulous traffickers, humanitarian corridors allow these people to safely reach the territory of another country where they can seek asylum and protection.

The Community of Sant'Egidio works with government authorities, international organisations and other associations to organise humanitarian corridors, guaranteeing adequate assistance to refugees and helping them to rebuild their lives in a safe and dignified environment.