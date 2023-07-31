CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      Sant'Egidio in Lisbon to attend World Youth Day 2023

      Tag:
      "Mary arose and went in haste": in the focus of the Meeting the theme of visiting the weak and elderly
      The WYD 2023 is about to begin, in Lisbon, Portugal, gathering young people from all over the world from 1 to 6 August. The meeting will open tomorrow with a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.
       
      The theme of the Day, from Luke's Gospel (1:39) "Mary arose and went with haste", is an invitation to young people to extrovert, to meet and visit the most fragile and other generations. "The Mother of the Lord is a model for young people on the move, who refuse to stand in front of a mirror to contemplate themselves or to get caught up in the “net”. Mary’s focus is always directed outwards. She is the woman of Easter, in a permanent state of exodus, going forth from herself towards that great Other who is God and towards others, her brothers and sisters, especially those in greatest need, like her cousin Elizabeth." Read more
       
      Groups of young people from Sant'Egidio have been arriving in Lisbon for several days now, from different cities across Italy, Spain, France, the Ivory Coast and Portugal itself.
       
      During these days the Community - which will also animate a catechesis entitled "Rise up! - is proposing several moments of meeting and prayer for peace, and an exhibition on the three P's: Prayer, Poverty, Peace, in the Capela of Rato, and in the Igreja de São Miguel, in the Alfama district.

      Download the flyer with the Community Programme (PDF)
      LISBON, PORTUGAL
      July 31 2023
      This page is also available in:
      Europeans for Peace: building a post-pandemic world together starting from Community and Peace

      October 13 2021
      ROME, ITALY

      More united than ever: the European meeting of the youth of Sant'Egidio

      September 12 2020

      Europeans for Peace: young people of 15 European countries together in Madrid voor a 'Peace with No Borders'

      September 14 2019
      MADRID, SPAIN