Sant'Egidio in Lisbon to attend World Youth Day 2023

The WYD 2023 is about to begin, in Lisbon, Portugal, gathering young people from all over the world from 1 to 6 August. The meeting will open tomorrow with a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

Luke's Gospel (1:39) "Mary arose and went with haste", is an invitation to young people to extrovert, to meet and visit the most fragile and other generations. "The Mother of the Lord is a model for young people on the move, who refuse to stand in front of a mirror to contemplate themselves or to get caught up in the "net". Mary's focus is always directed outwards. She is the woman of Easter, in a permanent state of exodus, going forth from herself towards that great Other who is God and towards others, her brothers and sisters, especially those in greatest need, like her cousin Elizabeth."

Groups of young people from Sant'Egidio have been arriving in Lisbon for several days now, from different cities across Italy, Spain, France, the Ivory Coast and Portugal itself.