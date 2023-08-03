CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      Solidarity holiday in Hungary: very special days for children and mothers who fled Ukraine

      Tag:
      The Community of Sant'Egidio of Hungary organised a holiday on Lake Balaton, in Gyenesdiás, for children and mothers who fled Ukraine.
       
      History has ravaged their country and forced them to flee from places like Dnipro, Severodonyeck, Zhytomyr, Bucha and Kiev. Strong mothers trying to raise their children in safe places. Mothers who, yet, claim not to be strong, but to have no choice.
       
      The Ukrainian children were accompanied by students from Youth for Peace from Budapest and Pécs, high school and university students, many of them Hungarian, but also Ukrainian. They found a unique and funny way to communicate with each other, in a mixed language that became more familiar day by day and overcame language barriers.
       

      "We like helping others. It is much harder to accept help than to give it," said Dasha, a young Ukrainian who now lives in Pécs and is actively involved with the Community in helping the poorest. 

      HUNGARY
      August 3 2023
      This page is also available in:
      WORLD
      Youth for Peace's summer of solidarity has no borders, from Africa to Greece to European cities

      August 7 2023

      Ukraine: a video on the recent bombing in Lviv and the aid of Sant'Egidio

      July 8 2023
      L'VIVS'KA CITY COUNCIL, UKRAINE

      SOLIDARITY
      Ukraine: Sant'Egidio helps in Lviv district hit by missiles overnight

      July 6 2023
      L'VIVS'KA CITY COUNCIL, UKRAINE