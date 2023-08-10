Just one month until the International Meeting "The Audacity of Peace", Berlin, 10-12 September 2023

From September 10th to 12th, 2023, Berlin is preparing to host one of the most important international events dedicated to peace: the International Meeting "The Audacity of Peace", promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio.
In a global context marked by the sad resurgence of war in Europe and dramatic conflicts in many parts of the world, as well as increasing inequality, poverty, and the ecological crisis, it becomes urgent and necessary to imagine and build a different future. We need the audacity to promote and build peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and solidarity at all levels. For this reason, people of different religions and cultures will come together for three days to discuss and work towards a future of peace and solidarity in the spirit of Assisi.
The International Meeting "The Audacity of Peace" will be filled with moments of reflection, debates, conferences, and meetings among participants from around the world.