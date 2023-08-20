Pakistan, the Community of Sant'Egidio in Faisalabad brings aid to Christian families targeted by extremist violence in Jaranwala

Just a few days ago, a violent attack was carried out against the Christian district of Jaranwala, on the outskirts of Faisalabad, in Pakistan, where over 20 places of worship - Catholic and Protestant - were burned and 35 families were left homeless. Over 20 places of worship - Catholic and Protestant - were burned and 35 families were left homeless.

An act of unprecedented violence, committed using the pretext of a religious conflict, yet also condemned very clearly and publicly by all the country's Muslim religious leaders.

The Pakistani Communities of Sant'Egidio responded to this moment of pain and bewilderment with prayer and solidarity. Saturday, while all the communities were praying for peace, a group of Sant'Egidio from Faisalabad brought aid to the families who lost everything in the attacks last week. More than 100 meals were distributed in the poor brick houses of the Christian quarter, where burnt walls and the remains of barricades - erected as defence against the fury of the protesters - can still be seen. 'I cannot express in words what I saw,' has written Kinza, a girl of the Community, 'as we were walking through the streets we heard voices of women crying. They literally have nothing left, neither food nor clothes."

"Damage is greater than what we saw in the media," Nathan has added, " we need to prevent despair from generating more violence, therefore we want to continue to help and sow peace."

The Catholic Church in Pakistan dedicated this Sunday to praying for peace and reconciliation. The Community of Faisalabad has started a collection of clothes and food, with the participation of Muslim families, to continue offering aid.