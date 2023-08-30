CLOSE MENU
      Solidarity summer in the Pournara refugee camp in Cyprus ends with English school certificates

       The summer of solidarity in the Pournara refugee camp in Cyprus comes to an end today, 30 August. A final event - along with the moving memory of the people who lost their lives at sea - was the awarding of certificates to the refugee-students who have attended English courses both in Nicosia and in the camp during the summer.

       
      More than 70 women and men of different ages and backgrounds - Nigeria, Ethiopia, Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Cameroon, Congo Brazaville, Guinea, Congo Kinshasa - went back to school during the summer, supported by volunteer teachers. It was a time of commitment and enthusiasm for everyone - teachers and learners alike. The school was indeed a way to sustain the desire for a better future of those who left their homeland with pain and hope and could finally experience concrete help in building a new life.
      August 30 2023
