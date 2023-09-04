Marco Impagliazzo: In Berlin we wonder how we can be more audacious in bringing down the many walls that divide our world

The Prayer for Peace of the world religions promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio visits Berlin this year, from 10 to 12 September.

Berlin is the capital of the Federal Republic of Germany, it is a city that has a lot of history, particularly in the last two centuries.

It is a history, unfortunately, of great sorrows, the world war, totalitarianism, the Shoah, division, the wall. A history of great sorrows that we face as we go to Berlin, but also remembering the astonishing positive events that took place there. Like the fall of the wall, which had divided the city of Berlin, but also Germany, in two for 28 years.

A very long wall, 43 kilometres inside the city, 112 kilometres between the two Germanies. And yet, through a peaceful revolution, and this I would like to emphasise, through the audacity of so many who worked, through diplomacy, through pressure from the people, from civil society, through the prayers of so many, at a certain point the wall fell. It opened a season of reunification for Germany, of course, but also of democracy and freedom for millions and millions of people in what used to be called Eastern Europe.

Here in Berlin, we will touch this whole story with our own hands, to understand how the audacity of those who made it possible for the wall to fall could be our audacity today, the audacity of religions to tear down the great wall that divides the world today, which is that of war.

There are many walls, as visible as the war in Ukraine, Syria and other parts of the world, and as invisible as those that prevent migrants from reaching our continent or other continents for a better life in a regular way.

We are for the overcoming of walls. In a peaceful way, together with all religions through incessant prayer. But we also ask ourselves how we can be more audacious in bringing down the many walls that divide this world.

All of this will be discussed in Berlin, in twenty forums over the two days, then in the prayer of the various religions and in the great closing ceremony in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

You are all invited to follow this event. Those who cannot be there in person in Berlin may follow it through social media, through the website of the Community of Sant'Egidio, which will be broadcasting live many of the debates and discussions of these days.

So, welcome to Berlin for The Audacity of Peace!

