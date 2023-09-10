"The Audacity of Peace" Meeting starts today in Berlin

The international meeting 'The Audacity of Peace', promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio in collaboration with the Catholic and Evangelical Churches in Berlin, will open this afternoon. For three days, it will see the participation of the world's great religions together with representatives from the world of culture and institutions, coming from over 40 countries around the world.



This afternoon, 10 September, starting at 4.30 p.m., the Verti Music Hall will host the inaugural assembly, with the participation of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalò, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the founder of Sant'Egidio Andrea Riccardi, together with Jerry Pillay, secretary general of the World Council of Churches, Zsolt Balla, chief rabbi of Leipzig, Annette Kurschus, president of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) and Georg Bätzing, president of the German Bishops' Conference. The testimony of Zohra Sarabi, an Afghan refugee who arrived in Italy thanks to the humanitarian corridors, will also be heard.



Many important personalities will speak at the 20 forums scheduled on 11 and 12 September, including Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. On the morning of 12 September, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Sant'Egidio President Marco Impagliazzo will discuss the theme of peace, before concluding on the afternoon of the same day with a demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate, where Pope Francis' message will be read out and the Appeal for Peace proclaimed.



Numerous registrations have been received from various European countries for in-person participation, including one thousand students from Berlin high schools, and thousands of people who will follow online from all continents. The live streaming of the events will be on the website of the Community of Sant'Egidio, accompanied by live broadcasts of some TV stations for the inauguration and the final ceremony.



More information on www.santegidio.org



#peaceispossible #Berlin2023