      PEACE

      Christian prayer and the final event of The Audacity of Peace. Live streaming from 5pm from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

      Tag:
      Prayer and dialogue to break down all walls: those of hostility, racism, war. The International Meeting "The Audacity of Peace" concludes today in the significant setting of the Brandenburg Gate

      Religions gather in different places at 5pm to pray "side by side" - as Pope John Paul II invited them to do in 1986 in Assisi - for peace, according to their different traditions.

      At 6 p.m. the final ceremony begins, with the concluding speeches, the message of Pope Francis, the appeal for peace signed by the religious leaders and delivered to children from all over the world.

      The Christian prayer and the final ceremony are broadcast in multilingual streaming (Italian, German, French, English, Spanish, Portuguese).

      September 12 2023
