"We must never give up the hope for peace, the striving for peace." The address of German President Steinmeier to the opening assembly of 'The Audacity of Peace'

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, at the opening assembly of "The Audacity of Peace", stressed the need for peace. "We want peace. Above all, the tormented people of Ukraine want it," the President conveyed, "even in times of war, we must never lose sight of peace. Maintaining the perspective of peace, even if the road towards it is not yet apparent, is the point. For us Europeans in particular, this is and remains a special responsibility, not only in view of our history, but above all for our common future. A future based on the values I have already spoken of: the peaceful coexistence of all people in dignity, freedom and democracy. We must never give up the hope for peace, the striving for peace!

Read the full text of his speech in German.