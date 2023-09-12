CLOSE MENU
      PEACE

      "I bring you a dream of coexistence between peoples and continents, a new humanism of which Africa has the secret." The speech of President Sissoco Embaló at the opening assembly of 'The Audacity of Peace'

      President Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, speaking at the opening assembly of the international meeting of the world religions "The Audacity of Peace, presented the experience of the African continent of a peaceful coexistence between peoples:

      "The world of religions, represented here by high officials, and the world of international relations and politics must be allies. The decline of dialogue is often the product of the crisis of the dream of change and the rise of pessimism. This is a very bad school for young people. This pessimism about the inevitability of war and poverty is not ours.
      As an African leader, I know the weight of this commitment: here in Berlin - a city that has been destroyed by war - I bring you a dream of Africa. I bring you the commitment to democracy that we undertook many years ago. I bring you the dream of coexistence between peoples and continents, this new humanism of which Africa has the secret."

      Read the full text of his speech in French.

      September 12 2023
      PEACE
      "In this difficult situation, we need audacity, which leads us beyond the wall of the impossible." Andrea Riccardi at the opening of the International Meeting for Peace

      September 12 2023

      PEACE
      Christian prayer and the final event of The Audacity of Peace. Live streaming from 5pm from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

      September 12 2023

      PEACE
      "We must never give up the hope for peace, the striving for peace." The address of German President Steinmeier to the opening assembly of 'The Audacity of Peace'

      September 12 2023