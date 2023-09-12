CLOSE MENU
      Secretary General Jeffrey Pillay of the World Council of Churches: "The audacity of peace is not a passive pursuit. It's an active choice, one that demands courage, resilience, and, above all, hope."

      General Secretary of the World Council of Churches Jerry Pillay addressed the opening assembly of "The Audacity of Peace", stressing three key aspects of the Council's work for peace in the midst of global challenges like climate change, social inequalities, ideological divides and wars: education, dialogue and peacebuilding.

      He concluded by expressing the audacity is based on "our faith, hope and trust in a God who yearns for peace, justice, reconciliation and unity in the world," and continued, "Let us remember that the audacity of peace is not a passive pursuit. It's an active choice, one that demands courage, resilience, and, above all, hope. Let's be audacious, not just for ourselves but for generations to come."

      Read the full text of his speech.

       

      September 12 2023
      PEACE
      "In this difficult situation, we need audacity, which leads us beyond the wall of the impossible." Andrea Riccardi at the opening of the International Meeting for Peace

      September 12 2023

      PEACE
      Christian prayer and the final event of The Audacity of Peace. Live streaming from 5pm from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

      September 12 2023

      PEACE
      "We must never give up the hope for peace, the striving for peace." The address of German President Steinmeier to the opening assembly of 'The Audacity of Peace'

      September 12 2023

      PEACE
      "I bring you a dream of coexistence between peoples and continents, a new humanism of which Africa has the secret." The speech of President Sissoco Embaló at the opening assembly of 'The Audacity of Peace'

      September 12 2023