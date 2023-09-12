CLOSE MENU
      Global perspectives to address the humanitarian emergencies of our time: discussed at Forum 2 of #Berlin2023

      Tag:

      From 10 to 12 September, Berlin hosted the International Meeting for Peace. Among the participants was Keiichi Akagawa, leader of a Japanese Buddhist organisation, Rissho Kosei-kai. He stressed the importance of boldness in the pursuit of peace, recalling the message of Shakyamuni Buddha and the call for disarmament at the United Nations in 1978. He went on to describe various global humanitarian crises, emphasising the importance of addressing the root causes of suffering.

      Flavio Ismael, originally from Mozambique, shared Africa's challenges, from natural crises such as drought to political and economic challenges. He emphasised the injustice in the distribution of the continent's resources and called for global solidarity to address these challenges.

      Gaël Giraud, economist, identified three global emergencies: the instability in the Sahel, the growing water shortage and the situation in Ukraine. He spoke of the need to reinvent capitalism and establish a new global financial order, calling for a new agreement similar to Bretton Woods.

      Bertram Meier reflected on the role of religions in promoting peace. He described the world situation as a 'permanent crisis', emphasising the importance of interreligious dialogue and service to the common good as answers to current challenges.

      In short, the speakers emphasised the importance of solidarity, dialogue and action in addressing global crises and promoting a peaceful future.

      More on Forum 2: The humanitarian emergencies of our time

      September 12 2023
