Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "Sant'Egidio has never resigned itself to logic of war. I share your confidence and your goal: the Audacity of Peace"

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, taking part in the International Meeting for Peace held in Berlin from 10 to 12 September, expressed his great pleasure to participate, "because I share your confidence and your goal: the Audacity of Peace".



The Chancellor underlined the clear longing for peace present today. However, he continued, there can't be true peace without freedom and justice: "Justice must overcome violence, not the other way round".



The Chancellor expressed his gratefulness to Andrea Riccardi and the work for peace of Sant'Egidio. "Sant'Egidio has never resigned itself to logic of war" but is directed "towards the hope for peace, alongside realism in action".

Read the full speech of Chancellor Scholz in German.