      Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "Sant'Egidio has never resigned itself to logic of war. I share your confidence and your goal: the Audacity of Peace"

      Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio, taking part in the International Meeting for Peace held in Berlin from 10 to 12 September, expressed his great pleasure to participate, "because I share your confidence and your goal: the Audacity of Peace".

      The Chancellor underlined the clear longing for peace present today. However, he continued, there can't be true peace without freedom and justice: "Justice must overcome violence, not the other way round".

      The Chancellor expressed his gratefulness to Andrea Riccardi and the work for peace of Sant'Egidio. "Sant'Egidio has never resigned itself to logic of war" but is directed "towards the hope for peace, alongside realism in action".

      Read the full speech of Chancellor Scholz in German.

      September 12 2023
      PEACE
      "In this difficult situation, we need audacity, which leads us beyond the wall of the impossible." Andrea Riccardi at the opening of the International Meeting for Peace

      September 12 2023

      PEACE
      Christian prayer and the final event of The Audacity of Peace. Live streaming from 5pm from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

      September 12 2023

      PEACE
      "We must never give up the hope for peace, the striving for peace." The address of German President Steinmeier to the opening assembly of 'The Audacity of Peace'

      September 12 2023

      PEACE
      "I bring you a dream of coexistence between peoples and continents, a new humanism of which Africa has the secret." The speech of President Sissoco Embaló at the opening assembly of 'The Audacity of Peace'

      September 12 2023